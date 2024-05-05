SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

