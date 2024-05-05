First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after purchasing an additional 305,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

