Orion (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Orion Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

