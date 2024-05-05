Orion (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Orion Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Orion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on OEC
About Orion
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.