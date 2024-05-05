Swiss National Bank Sells 61,200 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $101,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

