SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EHC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

