Bailard Inc. Sells 12,495 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,662,000.

ETHO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $58.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

