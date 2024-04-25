Bailard Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.40. 86,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

