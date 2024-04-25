aelf (ELF) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $433.22 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,685,853 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

