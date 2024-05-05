Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Moody’s stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.97 and its 200 day moving average is $373.23.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
