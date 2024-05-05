SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 347.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

