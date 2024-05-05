SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $38,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 340,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.