SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 372.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,023 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 95,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

