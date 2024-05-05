Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 189,539 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,539 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

