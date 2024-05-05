Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 5,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 198,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

