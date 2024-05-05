Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Leidos worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

