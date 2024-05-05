SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 372.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

