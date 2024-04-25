Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $276.00. 521,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,374. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.53 and a 200 day moving average of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

