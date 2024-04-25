Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

