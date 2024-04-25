Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TACK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.55.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

