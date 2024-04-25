3,825 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.