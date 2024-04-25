Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 329.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.