RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $232.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

