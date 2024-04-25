Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

