Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.