Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

