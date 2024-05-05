Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Head to Head Review

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Establishment Labs -47.53% -357.81% -30.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.80%. Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.99 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.70 Establishment Labs $165.15 million 8.78 -$78.50 million ($3.04) -17.38

ReWalk Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

