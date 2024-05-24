Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

