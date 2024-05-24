Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.