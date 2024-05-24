Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
