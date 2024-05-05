StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.