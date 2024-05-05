Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 guidance at $0.94-$0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.66-$4.76 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

