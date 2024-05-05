Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.25.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

