Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

HST stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

