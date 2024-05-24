1,773 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,773 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 18.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 219.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 348,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,944. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

