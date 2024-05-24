Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 792,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,121,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

