The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $107,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.18.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.