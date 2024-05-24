MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 2.8%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $342.30 and last traded at $345.15. Approximately 188,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,285,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.18.
MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 46.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 37.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
