Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $55.29. 1,317,581 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

