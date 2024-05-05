PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

