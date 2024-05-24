Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 2.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 109,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 651,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,541.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,080,724 shares of company stock worth $256,931,601 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $15,593,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.