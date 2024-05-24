Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,916 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. 132,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

