Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $33.01 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. 56,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.