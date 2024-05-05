Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finance of America Companies Price Performance
FOA stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Finance of America Companies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
