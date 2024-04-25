Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$48.63 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.64. The stock has a market cap of C$26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

