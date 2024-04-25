TransAlta Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.04. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.