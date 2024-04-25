TransAlta Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.04. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
