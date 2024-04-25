Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$53.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. Also, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Insiders acquired a total of 2,851 shares of company stock worth $111,115 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

