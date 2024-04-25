Analysts Issue Forecasts for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.79.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$148.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.40%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

