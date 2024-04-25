Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$35.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.