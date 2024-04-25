Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Coursera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,932 shares of company stock worth $10,054,814 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.