Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 19,681,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,294. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
