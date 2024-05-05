Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 173,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 727,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Lichen China Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

